wrestling / News

AEW News: Double or Nothing Not Available on TrillerTV in US, Gabe Kidd & Willow Nightingale Doing Media Rounds

May 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

– Triller announced this week that AEW Double or Nothing 2025 will not be available on their platform in the US. It will be available to purchase on Triller worldwide, excluding the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Fightful Select reports that Gabe Kidd and Willow Nightingale are performing the media rounds this week for AEW Double or Nothing 2025. As previously reported, Gabe Kidd has stated he’s in AEW working for Jon Moxley and not signed to AEW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Double or Nothing, Triller, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading