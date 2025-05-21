– Triller announced this week that AEW Double or Nothing 2025 will not be available on their platform in the US. It will be available to purchase on Triller worldwide, excluding the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

– Fightful Select reports that Gabe Kidd and Willow Nightingale are performing the media rounds this week for AEW Double or Nothing 2025. As previously reported, Gabe Kidd has stated he’s in AEW working for Jon Moxley and not signed to AEW.