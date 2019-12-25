wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Heading to New York Area in March

December 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Newark

– AEW is bringing Dynamite to the New York metro area for the first time in March. AEW announced on Twitter Christmas morning that Dynamite will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on March 25th, as you can see below.

Tickets for the event go on sale Janaury 24th:

