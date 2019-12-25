wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Heading to New York Area in March
December 25, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW is bringing Dynamite to the New York metro area for the first time in March. AEW announced on Twitter Christmas morning that Dynamite will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on March 25th, as you can see below.
Tickets for the event go on sale Janaury 24th:
Newark, NJ! #AEWDynamite is coming!
Wednesday, March 25th@prucenter
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan 24th & start at $25!
Check https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full ticket and pricing details. pic.twitter.com/LuihbY5r2s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 25, 2019
