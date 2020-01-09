wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Highlights: Jon Moxley Turns Down Inner Circle, Nightmare Collective, More

January 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 1-8-20 Jon Moxley Chris Jericho

– AEW has sent along the highlights from last night’s Dynamite, including Jon Moxley’s turning down the Inner Circle and more. You can check out the YouTube videos below with clips from Wednesday’s show:

