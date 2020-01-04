AEW to Honor Memphis Wrestling Legends Next Week on Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that next week’s edition of Dynamite will honor the Legends of Memphis Wrestling. You can check out the lineup for Memphis wrestling stars to be honored next week below.

* Angelo Poffo & Randy Savage

* Lance Russell

* “Hot Stuff” Eddie & Tommy Gilbert

* Brian Christopher

* Austin Idol

* Dave Brown

* The Rock & Roll Express

* “Handsome” Jimmy Valiant

Dynamite next week will be held at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi on Jan. 8. You can check out the updated lineup below.

* AEW Women’s Title Match: Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander

* Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels

* Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros.

* Private Party vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega

* Jon Moxley to give his answer about joining the Inner Circle

* Tribute to Legends of Memphis Wrestling