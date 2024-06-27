wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Numbers Bounce Back for Forbidden Door Go-Home Episode
June 27, 2024 | Posted by
– PWTorch (via Fightful) has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was the go-home episode before this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.
AEW Dynamite averaged 680,000 viewers. The live TBS broadcast saw an increase in viewership from last week’s show, which averaged 502,000 viewers. It was lowest viewership ever for a non-preempted episode of Dynamite.
Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.22 rating. It increased from the 0.16 rating for last week.
Rankings data for cable original programming for Wednesday is not yet available. The live TBS broadcast up against coverage of the NBA Draft, which aired on ABC and ESPN.
