AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop Again This Week, NXT Ratings Surge Upward

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. Viewership was down across the board for both shows. AEW Dynamite drew one of its lowest audiences since earlier in the year with 700,000 viewers. NXT viewership was down, but ratings in they key demo actually surged this week as the Wednesday Night Wars are coming to their imminent conclusion.

Dynamite viewership dropped for the second week in a row. Wednesday night’s TNT broadcast averaged 700,000 viewers. That’s a decrease from last week’s 757,000 viewers. This is the lowest audience for Dynamite since the January 6 episode, which drew 662,000 viewers.

NXT viewership also decreased this week, but ratings in the key demo increased. NXT averaged 654,000 viewers, which is slightly down from last week’s audience of 678,000 viewers. While Dynamite viewership dropped, it was still able to stay slightly ahead of NXT.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite dropped this week again, despite last week’s show gaining an increase in the demo. This week’s episode drew a 0.26 rating, which fell from last week’s 0.30. That’s also the lowest rating for Dynamite since January 6, which drew a 0.25 rating.

NXT actually drew its highest rating this week in just over two months. Ratings surged for last night’s episode, increasing to a 0.21 rating, which is significantly up from last week’s 0.14 rating. It was a much closer, tighter margin in the head-to-heat ratings battle between Dynamite and NXT than it usually is with AEW’s 0.26 vs. NXT’s 0.21.

AEW Dynamite did manage to stay solidly within the Top 10 of the Cable Top 150 rankings for this week, despite the loss in numbers. Dynamite finished at No. 7, only dropping slightly from last week’s No. 6 ranking. With a surge in ratings came a surge up the rankings, as NXT finished at No. 12, just slightly outside the Top 10 and only five slots away from AEW. NXT slotted in at No. 29 last week.

MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.52 rating in the key demo. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the viewership for the evening with 3.251 million viewers.

As previously reported, WWE officially announced NXT’s move to Tuesday nights, which will begin on Tuesday, April 13 following WrestleMania 37. This means that next week (April 7) will see the final head-to-head battle between NXT and AEW Dynamite. This will bring an ultimate close to the so-called Wednesday Night Wars.

Here are the week-by-week numbers for the past year:

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)

September 8: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (838,000)

September 9: AEW 0.37 (1.016 million viewers), NXT N/A

September 16: AEW 0.34 (886,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (689,000)

September 22: AEW 0.26 (585,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 23: AEW 0.32 (835,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (696,000)

September 30: AEW 0.33 (866,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (732,000)

October 7: AEW 0.31 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (639,000)

October 14: AEW 0.30 (826,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (651,000)

October 21: AEW 0.30 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (644,000)

October 28: AEW 0.31 (781,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (876,000)

November 4: AEW 0.30 (717,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (610,000)

November 11: AEW 0.30 (764,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (632,000)

November 18: AEW 0.37 (850,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (638,000)

November 25: AEW 0.26 (710,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000)

December 2nd: AEW 0.42 (913,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (658,000)

December 9nd: AEW 0.45 (995,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (659,000)

December 16th: AEW 0.32 (806,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (766,000)

December 23th: AEW 0.32 (775,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (698,000)

December 30th: AEW 0.40 (977,000 viewers), NXT 0.12 (586,000)

January 6th: AEW 0.25 (662,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (641,000)

January 13th: AEW 0.30 (762,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (551,000)

January 20th: AEW 0.36 (854,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (659,000)

January 27th: AEW 0.29 (754,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (720,000)

February 3rd: AEW 0.32 (844,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (610,000)

February 10th: AEW 0.29 (741,000 viewers), NXT 0.12 (558,000)

February 17th: AEW 0.31 (747,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (713,000)

February 24th: AEW 0.35 (831,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (734,000)

March 3rd: AEW 0.33 (934,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (692,000)

March 10rd: AEW 0.32 (743,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (691,000)

March 17rd: AEW 0.28 (768,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (597,000)

March 24rd: AEW 0.30 (757,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (678,000)

March 31rd: AEW 0.26 (700,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (654,000)