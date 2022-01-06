AEW Dynamite Tops 1 Million Viewers for TBS Debut, Ratings Surge as Show Ranks No. 2

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show not only marked the first Dynamite of 2022, but also the show’s debut on TBS. The show did manage to once again break one million viewers after moving to a new network. Ratings in the key demo also saw a significant spike this week.

Last night’s Dynamite opened with Hangman Page facing Bryan Danielson in a rematch for the AEW World championship. Also, Jade Cargill battled Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament to crown the inaugural champion.

Dynamite finished with an average audience of 1.010 million viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s audience, which drew 975,000 viewers for the final edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Ratings also surged in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Dynamite finished with a 0.43 rating, or 560,000 viewers, for the TBS debut. That’s significantly up from last week’s rating, which drew a 0.37 rating.

For comparison, last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw drew a 0.45 rating. Raw the previous week averaged a 0.42 rating, so Dynamite’s average rating in the key demo this week actually drew higher than last week’s average for Raw in the same key demo.

This is the highest P18-49 rating for AEW Dynamite since September 29. The rating is also higher than the last time Dynamite broke one million viewers for the Holiday Bash episode, which drew a 0.37 rating in the key demo.

AEW also has more cause for celebration for this week’s numbers. Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite ranked No. 2 in the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday night, trailing behind only the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks on ESPN. That game topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.53.

Dynamite also outdrew another NBA game on ESPN between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets in the key demo. That game came in third and drew a 0.41 rating. The Five on FOX News topped the viewership for Wednesday night with 3.606 million viewers.

Meanwhile, AEW Rampage will remain in its current Friday night timeslot on TNT. Also, AEW will hold its first of four quarterly TNT specials on Saturday, Jan. 8 with Battle of the Belts. The special will air live on TNT at 8:00 pm ET.

