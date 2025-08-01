AEW Dynamite Draws Upticks in Ratings & Viewership This Week

– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show was held at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

This week’s AEW Dynamite averaged 612,000 viewers. The viewing audience a slight increase of 1% from last week’s show, which averaged 608,000 viewers.

The P18-49 key ratings demo also saw in increase. The live TBS broadcast drew a 0.15 rating, rising from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same key demo.

AEW Dynamite finished at No. 5 for the night in cable programming.