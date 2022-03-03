wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Ratings Delayed Until Tomorrow Morning

March 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tony Khan ROH Image Credit: AEW

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Nielsen ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite have been delayed until tomorrow morning. Last night’s show aired live on TBS and was the go-home episode of Dynamite before Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2022 event.

Last night’s Dynamite was held at AEW’s home-base of Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

