AEW Dynamite Ratings Delayed Until Tomorrow Morning
March 3, 2022 | Posted by
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Nielsen ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite have been delayed until tomorrow morning. Last night’s show aired live on TBS and was the go-home episode of Dynamite before Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2022 event.
Last night’s Dynamite was held at AEW’s home-base of Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.
Nielsen ratings for last night (including AEW Dynamite) are delayed until tomorrow morning.
