AEW Dynamite Ratings, Viewership Down For Thanksgiving Eve Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Dynamite, which were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Dynamite brought in 898,000 viewers on TNT which, unsurprisingly, was up from the fast national viewership of 809,000 viewers but down from the 984,000 viewers for the previous Full Gear fallout episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.31 rating with 408,000 viewers, which was also down from the 0.37 rating and 480,000 viewers for the prior edition. Thurston notes that it’s also the lowest key demo rating in the Wednesday timeslot since the May 19 episode did a 0.28 rating.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked No. 6 on cable.

Dynamite featured Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana, a promo battle between CM Punk and MJF, and much more.