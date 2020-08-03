wrestling / News
TNT Announces Preemptions of AEW Dynamite, AEW To Now Air Same Day As NXT TakeOver XXX
August 3, 2020
TNT has announced three preemptions of AEW Dynamite due to their NBA broadcast schedule. Interestingly enough, Dynamite will now air on Saturday, August 22nd at 6PM ET, putting it right before NXT TakeOver XXX that night.
* Wednesday, August 19th episode of Dynamite will now air on Saturday, August 22nd at 6PM ET
* Wednesday, August 26th episode of Dynamite will air on Thursday, August 27 at 8PM ET
* Wednesday, September 16th episode of Dynamite will air on Thursday, September 17 at 8PM ET
