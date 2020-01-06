wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite To Air From Denver On March 4, Salt Lake City on March 11
All Elite Wrestling has announced the locations for two episodes of AEW Dynamite that will air in the first two weeks of March.
It will air from the 1STBank Center in Denver, Colorado on March 4, then the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 11. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday. You can find yours by clicking here.
All Elite Wrestling makes its Denver debut on Wednesday, March 4th, when #AEWDynamite comes to @1STBANK_Center
Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, January 10th at 10am Mountain Time.
For tickets visit https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/15srleE7He
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 6, 2020
#AEWDynamite is coming to the @MaverikCenter in Salt Lake City when All Elite Wrestling makes its Utah debut!
Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, January 10th at 10am Mountain Time.
For tickets visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/PbqjTruJUu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 6, 2020
