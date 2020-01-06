wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite To Air From Denver On March 4, Salt Lake City on March 11

January 6, 2020
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the locations for two episodes of AEW Dynamite that will air in the first two weeks of March.

It will air from the 1STBank Center in Denver, Colorado on March 4, then the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 11. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday. You can find yours by clicking here.

