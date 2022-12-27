wrestling / News

AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing

December 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brodie Lee Image Credit: AEW

Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below.

Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Brodie Lee, Erick Redbeard, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading