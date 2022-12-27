AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing

Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below.

Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Today marks 2 years since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Please join us in celebrating Big Rig by sharing your favorite memories. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/JD9mOdoEjg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2022

Today we remember Jon Huber AKA Luke Harper ❤️ Gone far too soon. Missed everyday 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0W6AIMuNWw — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 26, 2022

On this anniversary, it's easiest amplify what others said about Jon Huber (Brodie Lee). Mox really hit it on the head.https://t.co/nQk3U6S0Gq — Chris Harrington (@mookieghana) December 26, 2022