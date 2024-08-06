AEW Files New Motion to Dismiss Plagiarism Lawsuit Filed Against It & WWE

AEW has filed a new motion to dismiss the plagiarism lawsuit filed against it and WWE. As previously reported, Anthony Duane Wilson refiled his lawsuit against WWE and AEW in January alleging they committed “plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages and financial damages.” The lawsuit had previously been dismissed in November 2023 after neither AEW nor WWE had been served with the suit within 90 days, though it was dismissed without prejudice which meant that it could be refiled.

PWInsider reports that AEW filed a response to the lawsuit arquing that the lawsuit should be dismissed despite the fact that Wilson is trying to have it paused while he’s incarcerated and facing sentencing on charges. The company’s response reads: