AEW Full Gear Fallout & First BTE Champion Crowned In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features the crowning of the first-ever BTE Champion, the fallout from AEW Full Gear, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* The Young Bucks are at Daily Place’s the night before AEW Full Gear. Nick Jackson calls Matt Jackson stupid for adding the stipulation for their match, but Matt has a plan if they lose and it’s the AEW TNT Tag Team titles.

* Matt and Nick still can’t find their action figures at Walmart.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds try to recruit Michael Nakazawa, but it backfires when Nakazawa shoves his underwear in their faces.

* Matt, Nick, Christopher Daniels, and other AEW talents are signing their names for a new AEW project.

* More video hype for the AEW Games announcement.

* Christopher Daniels tells Brandon Cutler they need to take a photo of him with a belt and Cutler gets excited, but it’s just a belt for his pants.

* Matt talks about his injury status.

* Frankie Kazarian yells at Cutler for looking for the pay window after his first win, then Kazarian yells at Peter Avalon for asking about anger management classes.

* Trent defeats Matt and John Silver in the Gator Golf tournament final to become the first-ever BTE Champion.

* Kazarian yells at Cutler again for showing up to Full Gear in a steampunk outfit. Kazarian offers more yelling for Justin Roberts.

* Leva Bates crashes Miro and Kip Sabian’s video game bout, and Leva gets the win against Kip.

* Jurrasic Express take an ice bath together, and they come out naked while talking about how cold it is. Anna Jay enters and rolls her eyes and walks away after Marko Stunt steps forward without any clothes on.

* Clips of the Bucks winning the titles from FTR at Full Gear, with Shaquille O’Neal backstage. Kenny Omega has a celebration room ready for them and they break out the champagne along with Daniels, Kazarian, and Cutler. Hangman Page sees them having fun and he walks away frustrated.

* Eddie Kingston cuts an emotional promo after losing his match to Jon Moxley.

* John Silver is crying after losing his shot at the BTE Championship and Dark Order tries to cheer him up. They eventually start a ‘Fuck Hangman’ chant and he enters to grab a beer. They continue chanting and Hangman joins in with them before leaving. Evil Uno leaves to seemingly recruit Hangman to the group.