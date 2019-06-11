AEW Fyter Fest to Stream Free on B/R Live

– If you want to check out Jon Moxley’s first AEW match, I have good news: it won’t cost you anything to stream it. Kenny Omega announced at E3 in Los Angeles on Monday that Fyter Fest, which is being presented with CEO Gaming on June 29th, will stream free on B/R Live.

In the Twitch clip, which you can see below, Omega says, “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages! Yes, we are going to be streaming Fyter Fest and it’s going to be live and it’s going to be free. Absolutely free, to build up our fans. We’re trying to introduce a new product, and the people that can’t unfortunately come to CEO, can’t come to Daytona Beach — which is such a great destination, by the way — well, guess what? Now you can watch it for free.”

The show takes place on June 29th, and the card is so far:

* Hardcore Match: Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Cody vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson vs. The Lucha Bros. & a Partner TBA

* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

* MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. Adam “Hangman” Page