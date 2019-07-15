wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Hopes To Make Fight for the Fallen An Annual Event, Show Available on VOD Now, Mystery Date Spotted In AEW Videos
– PWInsider reports that $150,000 was raised at the event for the Jacksonville Mayor’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council. AEW officials are hoping to make the event an annual one. Several AEW wrestlers donated items that will be auctioned off to raise money for the Council.
The show was said to be “extremely important” to AEW President Tony Khan, due to the importance of Jacksonville to his family and the Jacksonville Landing shooting from years ago happening not far from his home. He said the show was not designed to bring in money for the company but for charity.
– AEW Fight for the Fallen is now available on VOD on Bleacher Report Live.
– The date 10/2 has been popping up in the background of AEW videos. The date is a Wednesday, which has been rumored for AEW’s TNT show. Nothing has been confirmed at this point, however.
