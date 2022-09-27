wrestling / News

AEW Hypes Next Week’s Dynamite & Battle of The Belts Taping

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Battle of the Belts IV Image Credit: AEW

AEW has a busy week next week between Dynamite, Rampage and Battle of the Belts, and the company took to Twitter to hype the tapings today. The company posted to Twitter to promote the October 5th and 7th tapings in Washington, DC as you can see below.

Dynamite airs live on Wednesday, followed by Rampage on Friday and Battle of the Belts on Saturday. No matches have yet been announced.

“#AEW returns to Washington, D.C. for 2 nights of LIVE action at @TheEventsDC!
-Wed 10/5: #AEWDynamite LIVE
-Fri 10/7: #AEWRampage LIVE + #AEWBattleOfTheBelts IV
Tickets, including event combo offers, are on sale NOW! 🎟 http://AEWTIX.com | http://Ticketmaster.com”

