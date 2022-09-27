wrestling / News
AEW Hypes Next Week’s Dynamite & Battle of The Belts Taping
AEW has a busy week next week between Dynamite, Rampage and Battle of the Belts, and the company took to Twitter to hype the tapings today. The company posted to Twitter to promote the October 5th and 7th tapings in Washington, DC as you can see below.
Dynamite airs live on Wednesday, followed by Rampage on Friday and Battle of the Belts on Saturday. No matches have yet been announced.
