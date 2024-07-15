AEW Is Planning A Major Event Next Year

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that AEW is planning a major show for next year.

The report notes that AEW is planning another show in the Dallas/Arlington/Ft. Worth area in addition to its multi-week residency for ROH and AEW Collision.

Several people in the Dallas/Arlington area have said the promotion is planning to bring a major-scale event to the area next year. Several sources teased that it could be a stadium show and be on par with “AEW’s biggest event.”

The report added that officials in the area could make an announcement about the show by the end of 2024. No further details were provided.