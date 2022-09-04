AEW News: John Silver Throws Out First Pitch At White Sox Game, Jim Ross Previews All Out

– With AEW in Chicago for All Out weekend, John Silver threw the first pitch for the Chicago White Sox game yesterday. The AEW Twitter account posted about the moment, as you can see below:

#DarkOrder’s @silvernumber1 throwing out a perfect strike for the @whitesox honorary first pitch ahead of TOMORROW’s #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Thank you for having us, White Sox! pic.twitter.com/wfJFSjS0Zb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2022

– Jim Ross previewed All Out on his latest podcast, and you can check that out below: