AEW News: John Silver Throws Out First Pitch At White Sox Game, Jim Ross Previews All Out

September 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark John Silver Image Credit: AEW

– With AEW in Chicago for All Out weekend, John Silver threw the first pitch for the Chicago White Sox game yesterday. The AEW Twitter account posted about the moment, as you can see below:

– Jim Ross previewed All Out on his latest podcast, and you can check that out below:

AEW All Out, Jim Ross, John Silver, Jeremy Thomas

