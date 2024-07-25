AEW News: Katsuyori Shibata Makes Return On Dynamite, Chris Jericho Suffers Broken Finger

– Katsuyori Shibata made his return to AEW TV on Dynamite, making a save for Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki battled Chris Jericho on Wednesday night’s show, with Jericho getting the win. Jericho and the Learning Tree attacked Suzuki after the match and Shibata, who had been taken out by the group previously, came down to the ring to aid Suzuki.

– In related news, Jericho posted to his Instagram to note that he suffered a broken finger in his match against Suzuki, warning his opponent that it isn’t over. Jericho wrote: