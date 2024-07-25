wrestling / News
AEW News: Katsuyori Shibata Makes Return On Dynamite, Chris Jericho Suffers Broken Finger
– Katsuyori Shibata made his return to AEW TV on Dynamite, making a save for Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki battled Chris Jericho on Wednesday night’s show, with Jericho getting the win. Jericho and the Learning Tree attacked Suzuki after the match and Shibata, who had been taken out by the group previously, came down to the ring to aid Suzuki.
Katsuyori Shibata is back!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho | @suzuki_d_minoru | @TheCaZXL | @BountyKeith | @K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/2kQMkBFpeA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024
– In related news, Jericho posted to his Instagram to note that he suffered a broken finger in his match against Suzuki, warning his opponent that it isn’t over. Jericho wrote:
“Even though I beat @suzuki.d.minoru and retained my #FTW Title on #AEWDynamite tonight….he is completely INSANE!! HE chopped me over 100 TIMES, dropped me on my HEAD, and he BROKE MY FINGER!!!! I promise you #Suzuki you PSYCHO…..this isn’t over!!”
