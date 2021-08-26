wrestling / News
AEW News: Matt Hardy Says It’s Personal With Orange Cassidy Now, Bryce Remsburg on AEW Unrestricted
– Matt Hardy has taken things personally in his feud with Orange Cassidy following their match on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Hardy posted to Twitter last night after he was busted open during their match, writing:
It’s now personal, @orangecassidy. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8Zj876RSJW
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 26, 2021
HE cannot be killed.
HE will not die.
He should be afraid that HE is back. pic.twitter.com/k5Z623DFN5
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 26, 2021
– Referee Bryce Remsburg was the guest on today’s AEW Unrestricted podcast. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:
“Ref Aubrey’s personal favorite referee, Bryce Remsburg, is telling stories about “Brittsburgh,” Excalibur, Shaquille O’Neal, and Eddie Kingston. He’s also sharing thoughts on Orange Cassidy’s AEW success, his friendship with Mr. Brodie Lee, his connection with The Young Bucks that ultimately brought him to AEW, and the most ridiculous thing he’s ever been a part of inside a wrestling ring. You’ll discover how Bryce got started as a referee, what it was like reff’ing an invisible man match, and what he believes has been the silver lining of the pandemic. And yes, Bryce Remsburg is his real name!”