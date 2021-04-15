AEW News: Miro Says He’s Moving On From Kip Sabian, Kris Statlander Picks Up Win In AEW Return Match

– Miro is done worrying about Kip Sabian and is moving on with or without him. The AEW star cut a promo on this week’s Dynamite where he said he hasn’t seen Sabian since they lost to Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in the Arcade Anarchy match. He noted, “I’m moving on with or without you to fulfill my destiny of becoming champion. So if you work for this company and have gold around your waist, I highly recommend you pull a Kip and disappear, before I find you too.”

"I'm moving on with, or without you." @ToBeMiro has some strong words for @TheKipSabian, as he looks to fulfill his destiny of putting #AEW gold around his waist. Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT – and every Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/0522v3ElvY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021

– Kris Statlander picked up a win in her return match for AEW, defeating Amber Nova. You can see clips from the win below: