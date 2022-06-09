AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed

AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The participants are as follows for the tournament, in addition to two competitors from NJPW. PAC defeated Buddy Matthews on tonight’s show to advance:

* Buddy Matthews vs. PAC

* Miro vs. Ethan Page

* Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro

* Two competitors from NJPW

#AEW proudly presents All-Atlantic Championship, a new Title that represents the AEW Fans watching around the world in over 130 countries! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/60ZlIY0XZM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022