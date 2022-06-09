wrestling / News
AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed
AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
The participants are as follows for the tournament, in addition to two competitors from NJPW. PAC defeated Buddy Matthews on tonight’s show to advance:
* Buddy Matthews vs. PAC
* Miro vs. Ethan Page
* Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro
* Two competitors from NJPW
