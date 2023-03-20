AEW News: AEW Dark Tapings Set For This Weekend, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II Pre-Sale, Skye Blue On Her Match With Toni Storm

– AEW will return to Universal Studios in Orlando this Friday at 6 PM for more AEW Dark tapings. The sessions runs until 10 PM ET at Soundstage 19.

Be part of a LIVE studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida THIS FRIDAY March 24th at 6pm Tickets are available NOW!

🎟 https://t.co/YPwQ6Ee8ad pic.twitter.com/NsS7JB69mI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2023

– There is a pre-sale right now for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, which can be found here.

– Syke Blue took to Twitter to comment on her match with Toni Storm on Dynamite.