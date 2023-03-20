wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Dark Tapings Set For This Weekend, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II Pre-Sale, Skye Blue On Her Match With Toni Storm
– AEW will return to Universal Studios in Orlando this Friday at 6 PM for more AEW Dark tapings. The sessions runs until 10 PM ET at Soundstage 19.
– There is a pre-sale right now for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, which can be found here.
– Syke Blue took to Twitter to comment on her match with Toni Storm on Dynamite.
