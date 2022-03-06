wrestling / News

AEW News: Amanda Huber Reacts to Brodie Lee Tribute Figure, DraftKings AEW Pool, Cash Wheeler Arm Injury

March 5, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Brodie Lee Image Credit: AEW

– Amanda Huber tweeted a photo of her and Brodie Lee’s son holding the Brodie Lee tribute figure.

– DraftKings tweeted about their first AEW pool which gives fans the opportunity to answer questions about the Hangman Adam Page vs Adam Cole match and win a share of $25,000.

– Cash Wheeler talks about his arm injury on The Sessions with Renee Paquette

