wrestling / News
AEW News: Attendance Notes for Dynamite in Atlantic City, Valentine’s Day Heels Event, More Highlights
– PWInsider has some attendance figures for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The event was held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event reportedly had 6,500-7,000 people in the building for last night’s show. The venue was reportedly configured for about 10,000 people following AEW’s production setup.
– AEW announced a Valentine’s Day Heels event featuring AEW couples set for later tonight at 7:00 pm ET. You can check out the details below:
Join us this Thursday for a Valentine’s pregame with AEW couples including @NylaRoseBeast, @thePenelopeFord, @TheKipSabian, @TheJuliaHart & @BigShottyLee.
Bachelor @Pres10Vance will also swing by, send questions to: [email protected] Thurs., Feb. 10 @ 7pm ET 💝👠 pic.twitter.com/on4UJjLbQd
— AEW Heels (@AEW_Heels) February 8, 2022
– AEW released more Dynamite highlights and a video on Serena Deeb: