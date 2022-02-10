AEW News: Attendance Notes for Dynamite in Atlantic City, Valentine’s Day Heels Event, More Highlights

– PWInsider has some attendance figures for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The event was held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event reportedly had 6,500-7,000 people in the building for last night’s show. The venue was reportedly configured for about 10,000 people following AEW’s production setup.

– AEW announced a Valentine’s Day Heels event featuring AEW couples set for later tonight at 7:00 pm ET. You can check out the details below:

– AEW released more Dynamite highlights and a video on Serena Deeb:



