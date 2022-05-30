AEW News: Attendance Revealed For Double Or Nothing, Rancid Performs At PPV

– AEW revealed the attendance for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing during the show. The commentary team revealed as the main event of tonight’s PPV began that 14,459 people were in attendance in the venue for the show.

Earlier in the show it had been mentioned that this was the biggest attendance for a Double Or Nothing yet.

– Rancid appeared during Ruby Soho’s entrance for the her Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final match during tonight’s PPV. The group performed “Ruby Soho” for her entrance, as you can see a clip of below.

As noted, Soho lost the match to Britt Baker.