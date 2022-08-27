AEW News: Backstage Footage of CM Punk Following Title Loss, Countdown to All Out Set for Friday on TNT, Rampage Video Highlights

– During last night’s Rampage, AEW aired the following clip, showing CM Punk after he was helped by ringside officials to the back following his title match loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite earlier this week. On Wednesday night, Moxley defeated Punk to win and unify the AEW World Championship. The card was held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The footage shows Punk favoring his previously injured and surgically repaired foot and saying, “I can’t put any weight on it.” He’s later seen talking to a physician, who asks Punk if he heard a “pop or anything.” Punk responds, “No, it didn’t feel like anything. It felt like it just gave out.”

CM Punk also adds, “But that’s not good because when I originally broke it, I didn’t feel anything, so I don’t know what that means.” You can view that clip below.

– The TNT program schedule will air AEW Countdown to All Out on Friday, September 2 at 11:00 pm EST following Rampage. It’s scheduled for a 30-minute broadcast.

