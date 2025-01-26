wrestling / News

AEW News: Big Bill & Powerhouse Hobbs Brawl On Collision, Callis Family Holds Meeting

January 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Powerhouse Hobbs Big Bill AEW Collision 1-25-25 Image Credit: AEW

– Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs got into a weapon-filled brawl on last night’s episode of AEW Collision. The two were set for a match at Saturday’s show but instead brawled through the parking lot and all the way to the stage, ending with the two going through a table:

– A Don Callis Family meeting aired on last night’s show, with Callis talking to Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage about their issues with Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay teasing another member in the group:

