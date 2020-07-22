AEW News: Cody’s Open Challenge To Open Dynamite, AEW Action Figures Showing Up in Wal-Mart, AEW-Street Fighter Shirt On Sale Now

– PWInsider reports that Cody’s open challenge for the TNT title will open tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan said yesterday that Cody will be facing one of the ‘top independent wrestlers in the world.’

Meanwhile, the match between The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & Jake Hager) and Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) will main event the show.

– AEW action figures are starting to show up at Wal-Mart, ahead of the official August 3rd release date.

– AEW’s limited edition Street Fighter shirts are on sale now. There are only 200 of each shirt available, so they may sell out by the time you read this.