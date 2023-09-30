wrestling / News

AEW News: Countdown to WrestleDream, Swerve Strickland Turns 33, Rampage Video Highlights

September 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW WrestleDream - Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Countdown to WrestleDream is now available:

– Swerve Strickland celebrates his birthday today. He turns 33 years old. AEW also wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:





More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Countdown, AEW Rampage, AEW WrestleDream, Swerve Strickland, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading