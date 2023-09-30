wrestling / News
AEW News: Countdown to WrestleDream, Swerve Strickland Turns 33, Rampage Video Highlights
September 30, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW Countdown to WrestleDream is now available:
– Swerve Strickland celebrates his birthday today. He turns 33 years old. AEW also wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Let's all wish #MogulEmbassy's @swerveconfident a very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/810hRakSZG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage: