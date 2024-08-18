wrestling / News

AEW News: Dralistico Gets Engaged, Adam Cole Plays Elden Ring

August 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dralistico AEW Image Credit: Twitter

– AEW wrestler Dralistico revealed that he got engaged this weekend. He recently proposed to his girlfriend at Disney World in Florida. You can check out the photos he shared on social media below:

– AEW star Adam Cole played some more Elden Ring:

Adam Cole, AEW, Dralistico

