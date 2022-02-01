wrestling / News
AEW News: Jake Hager Recalls Happier Times for the Inner Circle, New Street Fighter Collaboration Shirts
– With the Inner Circle recently experiencing some turmoil, AEW wrestler and Inner Circle member Jake Hager shared a message, reminiscing about the group in happier times, via Twitter. Jake Hager wrote, “Happier times? Always remember we chose to die on our feet rather than live on our knees… #innercircle #aewdynamite” You can view that tweet below.
Happier times ? Always remember we chose to die on our feet rather than live on our knees… #innercircle #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/1A6oJUraIm
— Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) February 1, 2022
– Shop AEW has some new collaboration shirts for Capcom’s Street Fighter for Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Britt Baker. You can get a look at those new shirts below:
ON SALE NOW! This limited edition @bryandanielson Street Fighter shirt will only be available for 2 weeks! You can find it in New Arrivals at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @CapcomUSA_ @NERDSClothingCo #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/sZ8By94JzR
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) January 26, 2022
ON SALE NOW! This limited edition @DarbyAllin Street Fighter shirt will only be available for 2 weeks! You can find it in New Arrivals at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @CapcomUSA_ @NERDSClothingCo #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/W5lputX4po
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) January 26, 2022
ON SALE NOW! This limited edition @RealBrittBaker Street Fighter shirt will only be available for 2 weeks! You can find it in New Arrivals at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @CapcomUSA_ @NERDSClothingCo #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/Hew342niHG
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) January 26, 2022