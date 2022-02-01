wrestling / News

AEW News: Jake Hager Recalls Happier Times for the Inner Circle, New Street Fighter Collaboration Shirts

February 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede Inner Circle Sammy Guevara Image Credit: AEW

– With the Inner Circle recently experiencing some turmoil, AEW wrestler and Inner Circle member Jake Hager shared a message, reminiscing about the group in happier times, via Twitter. Jake Hager wrote, “Happier times? Always remember we chose to die on our feet rather than live on our knees… #innercircle #aewdynamite” You can view that tweet below.

– Shop AEW has some new collaboration shirts for Capcom’s Street Fighter for Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Britt Baker. You can get a look at those new shirts below:

