wrestling / News
AEW News: Jay White Beats Trent On AEW Rampage, Mellissa Joan Hart Names Her Favorite AEW Stars
February 18, 2022 | Posted by
– Jay White was successful in his first AEW match, as he took on Trent from Best Friends. AEW posted a clip from the match, which White won as you can check out below:
– AEW also posted a video of Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart from the AEW tapings, which was in her hometown of Nashville. She noted that she’s a big fan of the Young Bucks, while her kids like Darby Allin:
