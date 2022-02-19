AEW News: Jay White Beats Trent On AEW Rampage, Mellissa Joan Hart Names Her Favorite AEW Stars

– Jay White was successful in his first AEW match, as he took on Trent from Best Friends. AEW posted a clip from the match, which White won as you can check out below:

– AEW also posted a video of Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart from the AEW tapings, which was in her hometown of Nashville. She noted that she’s a big fan of the Young Bucks, while her kids like Darby Allin: