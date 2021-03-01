AEW News: More Tickets Open Up For AEW Revolution, Luther Talks About Cryptids, Hikaru Shida Thanks Fans For Watching Japanese Tournament

– AEW has announced that a limited amount of physically distanced pods are on sale for AEW Revolution this Sunday. The show had previously sold out, before demand had the company open up some more seats.

Due to popular demand, a limited amount of physically-distanced seat pods for this Sunday's #AEWRevolution PPV live event @Dailysplace are on-sale now!

Tickets are solely available $50 (+ fees per ticket) by calling Bold Events Ticketing 904-633-2000. Join us live on March 7! pic.twitter.com/186unkjCbC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 1, 2021

– Luther has a new video series on Youtube in which he talks about cryptids and the supernatural. He is also joined by other AEW stars.

– Hikaru Shida wrote the following on Twitter: “Thank you for watching the Japanese version of the AEW Women’s Tournament! There is still a lot of clerical work, but this is the end of the management work. Thank you to everyone who cooperated with the world’s first attempt in such a state of groping. I’m glad I had a tournament in Japan! Thank you to Mr. Ice Ribbon at the venue, Mr. Tera, the shooting office, Mr. Shindo Ring Anna, Mr. Murata, the referee tommy, the people involved, and the women’s professional wrestling to the world!”