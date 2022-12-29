– Cincinnati Bengals player Trenton Irwin is aware of his physical resemblance to AEW star Adam Cole and spoke on the subject during an interview with Rick Ucchino for ESPN 1530. Trenton Irwin said (via Fightful):

“I’ve heard about it because of the similarities there. The other day, I was just walking down the street and someone said, ‘Adam Cole?’ I was like, ‘What?’ They knew it was me, but knew the joke, so it went over my head a little bit there. I’ve heard it.”

– The full video verison of Dax Harwood’s debut podcast episode, FTR with Dax Harwood, is now available:

It’s the debut of what has certainly been the most talked about new wrestling podcast, FTR with Dax! On this special debut outing Dax talks about a man he has teamed with, wrestled against, and became good friends with over the past year. That is the polarizing wrestling legend, the best in the world, CM PUNK. Dax talks about being a fan of Punk’s, meeting him and getting too know him in AEW. Included are preconceived notions he had of Punk, how they bonded, how their shared matches took place and all Punk related events (including the Bobby Fish ‘kickout’ and the Adam Page promo) all the way through the last match he participated in in AEW. Yes, Dax talks about what no one else has, and gives his thoughts and opinions on that as well. It’s a memorable beginning to what is sure to be your new favorite podcast: FTR with Dax Harwood!