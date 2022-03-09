wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For Several Upcoming AEW Events, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, Limited Edition Orange Cassidy Shirt Available
– Several pre-sale codes are now available for upcoming tapings of AEW Dynamite and Rampage. All tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
May 4: Dynamite at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Pre-sale begins at 10 AM ET. The code is mey443mermd.
June 1: Dynamite at the Forum in Los Angeles. Pre-sale begins at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. The code is LAAEWDYN.
June 3: Rampage at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Pre-sale begins at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. The code is TCYBWEST22.
June 29: Dynamite at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Pre-sale begins at 10 AM ET. The code is MOTORA.
– The Control Center for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, hosted by Tony Schiavone, is now online.
– A special Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition Orange Cassidy shirt is available until March 15 at shopaew.com.
More Trending Stories
- Latest Rumors On Cody Rhodes’ Status & Potential WWE Return
- Note On Title Match Finish Being Changed ‘Multiple Times’ Ahead Of AEW Revolution
- Steve Austin Accepts Challenge from Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38 (Video)
- Keith Lee On Vince McMahon’s Vision For His ‘Bearcat’ Character, What He Thinks Led To WWE Release