AEW News: Preview of Dean Malenko on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Penelop Ford Turns 32
September 14, 2024
– Wrestling legend Dean Malenko is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out a preview clip below:
Dean Malenko: Man Of 1,000 Positions?
Catch the new Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1 TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/RMbtydOR58
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2024
– AEW talent Penelope Ford celebrates her birthday today, turning 32 years old. AEW also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday to @thePenelopeFord! pic.twitter.com/5eh44CB3P1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2024
