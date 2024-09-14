wrestling / News

AEW News: Preview of Dean Malenko on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Penelop Ford Turns 32

September 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Starrcast III Dean Malenko Panel Image Credit: Joseph Lee/411mania

– Wrestling legend Dean Malenko is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out a preview clip below:

– AEW talent Penelope Ford celebrates her birthday today, turning 32 years old. AEW also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:

