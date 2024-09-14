– Wrestling legend Dean Malenko is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out a preview clip below:

Dean Malenko: Man Of 1,000 Positions? Catch the new Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1 TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/RMbtydOR58 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2024

– AEW talent Penelope Ford celebrates her birthday today, turning 32 years old. AEW also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below: