AEW Releases New Nigel McGuiness Documentary, Nigel Comments On Wrestling Bryan Danielson Last Year

All Elite Wrestling has released a new mini-documentary about Nigel McGuinness in which he talks about his decision to retire from the ring, as well as his return. The doc is called The Road Less Traveled. McGuinness also talked about wrestling Bryan Danielson last year at AEW Grand Slam in New York.

McGuinness said (via Fightful): “Before I came to AEW, my career was done. ‘That ship has sailed,’ I told so many people. I just thought there was no way, because no one believed in me, because I didn’t believe in me, so why should anyone? But life works in mysterious ways, doesn’t it? I never could have imagined this would happen. I will forever feel blessed to have gotten to stand there and face off with him one more time. But God, I can give all the epitaphs and soliloquies in the world… It’s still fucking hurts to lose him. Seeing Bryan’s career trajectory and all the success that he had, it certainly gave me a little bit of happiness to come up with him, be one of his peers, and see him succeed. As I said, he’s one of the guys that proves that if you have a dream and you never give up, you can make it. It’s hard to know, because here I am in 2024, [fifteen years later], however long, to be on that same stage with him. It took me a long time to meet him, but maybe I got there eventually. Two paths diverged in a wood, and I chose the road less traveled, and it has made all the difference.”