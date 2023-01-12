AEW News: Note On Audience For Dynamite, Justin Roberts Returns, Cris Cyborg Attends Show

– This week’s AEW Dynamite reportedly had a solid attendance number, even if it was down from the last Los Angeles show. PWInsider reports that there were less people in attendance for this week’s show than their debut in the city, which was a sell-out crowd. However, the site reports that the live crowd “filled in” and that the attenance was “really healthy-sized.”

– Justin Roberts was back as ring announcer for the first time in several weeks. Roberts had been away to look after his mother, who was hospitalized due to illness. The site notes that she is said to be “doing much better” and that many people were happy to see Roberts back.

– UFC alumna Cris Cyborg was in attendance for the show.