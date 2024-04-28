wrestling / News
AEW Offers Update on FTR, Says The Team Is ‘Banged Up’
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Tony Schiavone gave an update on FTR after their ladder match at Dynasty. He said the team was ‘banged up’ but would be back soon. He specifically mentioned the gash on Dax Harwood’s head and also noted that Cash banged up his back.
It was reported yesterday that Harwood suffered a concussion. He noted on Twitter: “I appreciate all the texts & tweets. I’m feeling much better today. See y’all soon!”
I appreciate all the texts & tweets. I’m feeling much better today. See y’all soon!
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 26, 2024
