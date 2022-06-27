wrestling / News

AEW Set To Hold Panel At San Diego Comic-Con

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW is headed to San Diego Comic-Con, where they will host a panel discussion at next month’s event. AEW announced that the AEW: Heroes & Villains panel will take place on July 23rd with Excalibur hosting a discussion with CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson.

The panel is described as follows, per ComicBook.com:

“Join some of the biggest stars of TBS’ AEW: Dynamite and TNT’s AEW: Rampage as they take the San Diego Comic-Con stage for the first time to give a ringside view of the wildly popular wrestling promotion. The Q&A will feature a conversation with AEW stars CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson, and will be moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur. This discussion will dig into the heroes, villains, and championship quests through the eyes of the biggest names in wrestling.

AEW: Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television; the fight-forward show AEW: Rampage airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. Follow the fandom on Twitter and Instagram at @AEW and @AEWonTV.”

AEW, San Diego Comic-Con

