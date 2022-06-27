AEW Set To Hold Panel At San Diego Comic-Con

AEW is headed to San Diego Comic-Con, where they will host a panel discussion at next month’s event. AEW announced that the AEW: Heroes & Villains panel will take place on July 23rd with Excalibur hosting a discussion with CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson.

The panel is described as follows, per ComicBook.com: