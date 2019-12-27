wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Considering Show In California, Free Match Featuring Allie, Alexa Bliss Promotes Return of A Moment of Bliss

December 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– According to SoCal Uncensored (not that one), AEW is looking into having a show in Ontario, California and has placed a hold on the Toyota Arena. The show would reportedly happen in May, in a venue that can hold up to 10,000 people.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match featuring Allie vs. Danika Della Rouge.

– WWE has posted a video with Alexa Bliss hyping up the return of A Moment of Bliss on Smackdown tomorrow night. Lacey Evans will be her guest.

