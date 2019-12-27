Various News: AEW Considering Show In California, Free Match Featuring Allie, Alexa Bliss Promotes Return of A Moment of Bliss

– According to SoCal Uncensored (not that one), AEW is looking into having a show in Ontario, California and has placed a hold on the Toyota Arena. The show would reportedly happen in May, in a venue that can hold up to 10,000 people.

AEW placed a hold on the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA in May. A hold doesn't mean that anything is set in stone, but it does show at least one Southern California venue they are looking at.. — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 26, 2019

Can hold over 10k. — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 26, 2019

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match featuring Allie vs. Danika Della Rouge.

– WWE has posted a video with Alexa Bliss hyping up the return of A Moment of Bliss on Smackdown tomorrow night. Lacey Evans will be her guest.