Various News: AEW Considering Show In California, Free Match Featuring Allie, Alexa Bliss Promotes Return of A Moment of Bliss
– According to SoCal Uncensored (not that one), AEW is looking into having a show in Ontario, California and has placed a hold on the Toyota Arena. The show would reportedly happen in May, in a venue that can hold up to 10,000 people.
AEW placed a hold on the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA in May. A hold doesn't mean that anything is set in stone, but it does show at least one Southern California venue they are looking at..
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 26, 2019
Can hold over 10k.
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 26, 2019
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match featuring Allie vs. Danika Della Rouge.
– WWE has posted a video with Alexa Bliss hyping up the return of A Moment of Bliss on Smackdown tomorrow night. Lacey Evans will be her guest.
.@AlexaBliss_WWE is out spreading the news with @NikkiCrossWWE! A Moment of Bliss returns tomorrow night on #SmackDown with special guest @LaceyEvansWWE! #WWECincinnati pic.twitter.com/IvSxL2l2WY
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2019
