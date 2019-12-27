Lacey Evans to Appear on A Moment of Bliss For This Week’s SmackDown

– Lacey Evans will be on Alexa Bliss’ “A Moment of Bliss” when the segment makes its Smackdown return this week. WWE announced that Bliss will speak with Evans on the show about her feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley. The preview reads:

Alexa Bliss welcomes Lacey Evans in the return of “A Moment of Bliss”

“A Moment of Bliss” returns on Friday Night SmackDown as Lacey Evans joins host Alexa Bliss on the always controversial talk show to address her recent hostilities with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

The rivalry between Evans and Banks hit new heights last week as The Boss taunted The Lady’s daughter with a little ringside trash talk. The interaction incensed Evans as she delivered Banks a flurry of rights that forced Bayley and Dana Brooke to enter the fray.

How far has Banks pushed Evans? What message will The Lady have for her “nasty” adversaries? Bliss digs deep in search of answers in the FOX debut of “A Moment of Bliss” on SmackDown at 8/7 C.