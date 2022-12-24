AEW Releases Preview for ‘New Dynamite’ in January

– During last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, AEW aired a new promo video teasing the “new Dynamite” for the “new year.” Also, AEW VP of Post-Production Kevin Sullivan commented on the preview and new look for the show next year.

Sullivan wrote on Twitter, “We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEWDynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements. The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15. To be continued!”

He added, “The synergy we have with the team at WBD is incredible. I also take a tremendous amount of pride & have so much respect for our internal graphics team & what they are always able to accomplish! It also goes without saying that @TonyKhan vision is boundless. #ThankYou”

The new look for AEW Dynamite will debut on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The show will be held at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It will be broadcast live on TBS.

We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEWDynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements. The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15. To be continued! pic.twitter.com/72Pm3jB9WD — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) December 24, 2022