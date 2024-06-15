AEW Reportedly Files Trademark for ‘Fairway to Hell’

– Per Fightful, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) filed a trademark this week on “Fairway to Hell” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark was filed for merchandising purposes with the following description:

“Mark For: FAIRWAY TO HELL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Clothing jackets; T-shirts; Tank tops.”

It’s currently unknown how AEW plans to use the new trademark filing.