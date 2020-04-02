AEW Reportedly Has a Backup Plan In Case They Can’t Tape in Georgia

With more and more states issuing stay at home orders, AEW is said to have a back-up plan for if they can’t keep taping in Georgia. As was reported yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a 30-day stay-at-home order that started at midnight and prohibits anyone not operating essential businesses. That caused AEW to move to QT Marshall’s One Fall Power Factory gym in Norcross, Georgia. However, Georgia has also issued a shelter-in-place order that goes from April 3rd to the 13th.

AEW currently has some number of marches taped for April 8th and the 15th per the WON. That would allow them to weather the storm of the order if it’s not extended. However, it is very possible and even likely, considering the way COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise, that the order could be extended. The WON notes thar AEW is believed to have a backup plan should this be the case, though it is not known what that plan is.