Note On Where AEW Filmed Dynamite Last Night

It was reported earlier this week that AEW moved their Dynamite and Dark tapings from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to an ‘undisclosed location.’ In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the episode was taped at QT Marshall’s One Fall Power Factory gym in Norcross, Georgia.

Meltzer also said that AEW taped “a lot” of content for future broadcasts, presumably in case Georgia is given a shelter-in-place order as Florida was earlier this week.