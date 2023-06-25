– Fightful Select has an update on AEW’s plans for the next Blood & Guts event. According to the report, AEW is looking at Boston as the location for the 2023 edition of Blood & Guts.

As previously reported, AEW’s next trip to Boston is scheduled for July 19 at the TD Garden. This will be AEW’s debut at the historic venue. The TV taping will feature a live edition of Dynamite and a taping of Rampage. Tickets are still on sale for the event.

Last year’s Blood & Guts was held in June at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The match featured Blackpool Combat Club beating the Jericho Appreciation Society (J.A.S.).